BBC, The Guardian shower praise on Kudus after big performance against Liverpool

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus grabbed the headlines following his impressive performance against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.



Having scored against Rangers in the matchday 1 games, the 21-year-old scored a stunner after Mohammed Salah scored the opener for Liverpool in the 17th minute.



Joel Matip claimed the winner for the Premier League side with a late header to end the game 2-1.



Despite the win, Kudus, who joined Ajax last two seasons dominated the headlines playing the false nine role under new manager, Alfred Schreuder.



After the game, the UK press lauded the Ghana international for impressive performance.



"Ajax is matched by few clubs in top football when it comes to identifying talent and the latest gem seems to be the Ghanaian attacker Kudus," writes the BBC.



"Ajax believes that Kudus will play a very important role this season, which will also significantly increase his transfer value," the BBC added.



"It soon became clear why Ajax refused to sell Kudus to Everton after they let Antony go to Manchester United," reports The Guardian.



Kudus is expected to keep his place in the team when they travel to play AZ Alkmaar this weekend.



The promising forward has been named in Ghana's squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.



Kudus is expected to play a huge role in Black Stars' squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.