BAG boss calls for unity among members

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The President of the Ghana Badminton Association of Ghana(BAG) Mr. Evans Yeboah has called for unity within the association to position them well to win laurels for the country on the international stage.



According to Mr. Yeboah, recent misunderstanding among members of the association does not auger well with the promotion of the sport in the country.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Yeboah urged members of the association to use internal dispute resolution channels of the association to address their concerns instead of ‘washing their dirty linen in public.’



“My message is of goodwill, tolerance, excellence and peace. I encourage the over 2million members to remain united and ensure the growth of the sport in the country,” he stated.



“Badminton is bigger than all of us and we are more determined than ever to build bridges, to bring the members together in peace and solidarity, to celebrate the unity of humankind in all our sport diversity,” he stressed.



He said, despite the challenges facing the sport including inadequate funding, debt overhang and lack of equipment for the shuttle time project, they will continue to work hard to ensure badminton was recognized as one of the best sports in the country.



Mentioning their achievement, he said the association increased their technical officials’ training capacity with a current Africa Accredited Umpire, organized National Veterans Championship in Kumasi and the ranking of Ghana’s para-badminton athletes in the world.



“We also trained 275 PE Teachers with our Badminton in Schools Programme from Private and Public Schools across the country, reaching out to 146,280 direct pupils since June 2018."



In addition, he said, they participated in the All Africa U-15 camp for eight sub-juniors in Cote d’Ivoire, Player Pathway Programme in South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia for executives and many others.