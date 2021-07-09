BA United 'dethroned' from using Coronation Park

Soccer News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the use of Sunyani Coronation Park by Division One league side, Brong Ahafo (BA) United.



This decision comes after an emergency meeting by the GFA Executive Committee, ExCo, over the unfortunate violent incidents that took place at the aforementioned venue during a match between Brong Ahafo United and Real Tamale United.



A statement released by GFA'S Communications Department said the Exco has tasked its Disciplinary Committee to sit on the matter and deal with them expeditiously.



The Executive Council of the GFA in the statement said that criminal conduct at a football venue must be handled the same way criminal conduct is handled generally in Ghana by law, therefore urging Ghana Police Service to leave no stone unturned in pursuing the perpetrators and use all legal means to bring them to justice.



The statement added that the GFA had requested a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service to find a lasting solution to these incidents at match centres.



"The GFA Prosecutor is tasked to expedite action by preferring the requisite charges concerning the breaches of the provisions of Division One League Regulations, GFA Disciplinary Code and the approved GFA Matchday Protocols to the perpetrators.



"That the Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously. The Executive Council further urges the judicial bodies of the GFA to fast-track the adjudicating process of all cases before them as the season winds up.



"That in the exercise of its powers under the Division One League Regulations, the Executive Council has decided that Brong Ahafo United FC is temporarily banned from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue,'' excerpts of the statement said.



The GFA also revealed that the referee Maxwell Hanson and the Assistant referees who were attacked during the incident are doing well after receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military hospital in Accra.