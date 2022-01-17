Azumah Nelson loses brother

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah has lost his younger brother Joseph Awudu, GhanaWeb has learnt.



A source close to the family told GhanaWeb that the unfortunate incident occurred last week.



According to the family of the boxing hall of famer, Awudu passed on after battling sickness for some time. He was 59.



The family in a release on Monday, January 17, 2022, expressed their sorrow ver the demise of their beloved.



“As Christians, we believe God gives life and he has the power to take it whenever he pleases. We believe it was God who decided to give him rest so we can’t complain”, Azumah said.



The family disclosed in the release that it will meet to discuss funeral plans and update the public and loved ones.