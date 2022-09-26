Azumah Nelson honored by Akwamuman, Royal Senchi

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson has been honored by Akwamuman for his unparalleled achievement in boxing.





At an event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the iconic boxing figure was celebrated by the Royal Senchi Hotel and the Akwamu Traditional Authority for inspiring millions of Ghanaians through his illustrious works.



It is the view of Akwamuman and the Royal Senchi that Azumah Nelson become a beacon of hope for Ghanaians and showed that with hard work, commitment and discipline any Ghanaian could conquer the world.



The citation presented to Azumah reads “In recognition of your illustrious and admirable boxing career and serving as a beacon of hope to Ghanaians for several decades.”



The ‘Professor’ as he is widely known is regarded as the greatest boxer to have emerged from the African continent.



On June 13, 2004, Azumah received the ultimate honor of boxing greatness as he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.



History state that at a point when the country was experiencing economic and political turmoil, Azumah Nelson served as the light for the country with his feats in global boxing,



