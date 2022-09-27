Ayews, Rahman benched, Inaki starts: Black Stars predicted XI against Nicaragua

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo could ring many changes in his line-up for Ghana's final international break friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Otto could make as many as seven changes in his starting eleven when compared to the team that started against Brazil last Friday.



Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, Dede Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Baba Rahaman, Felix Afena Gyan, and Jojo Wollacott, who started against Brazil could all start from the bench.



Reports from the Black Stars camp suggest that Tariq Lamptey and Djiku have picked up minor injuries, which could rule them out of the game for precautionary reasons.



In goal, Manaf Nurudeen could replace Jojo Wollacott, playing behind a back three of Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius.



Dennis Odoi and Gideon Mensah are expected to be the wing-backs with Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu playing as the double pivot.



Kudus Mohammed could play behind an attacking line of Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams to complete the 3-4-1-2 system.



Line up in full



Manaf Nurudeen; Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Ambrosious; Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah; Elisha Owusu, Baba Iddrisu; Mohammed Kudus; Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams.





