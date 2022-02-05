Ayew takes season tally to 12 goals in Qatari league

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Substitute Andre Dede Ayew scored two late goals to help Al Sadd claim a comfortable win and remain top of the Qatari Stars League.



Al Sadd defeated Al-Gharafa 5-1 with the Ghana captain scoring the last two goals of the game. Ayew, who replaced Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah in the 81st minute, scored his first in the 94th minute and then added the second a minute later from the penalty spot.



The former Swansea man has now scored 12 goals in 14 league games for Al Sadd who are seven points clear at the top despite playing two games less.



Five days ago, Ayew scored his 10th goal in his first game for Al Sadd after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage.



The 32-year-old’s tournament ended with a controversial red card in the shock 3-2 defeat against minnows Comoros.



