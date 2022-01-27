Ayew brothers reportedly quit Black Stars - Source

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have reportedly decided to quit the Black Stars, information reaching footballghana has revealed.



The Ayew brothers as they are often called have been a key part of the Black Stars team in the last decade.



Although they have been responsible for scoring some of the most important goals for the national team in that period, they have often been criticised by Ghanaians when things do not go well.



After a disappointing Ghana showing at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon, reports coming in late Wednesday, January 26, 2022 are suggesting that both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have decided to hand their boot from international duty.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today announced that its Executive Council has sacked Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today announced that its Executive Council has sacked Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac.



In addition, the technical team of the Black Stars has been disbanded.