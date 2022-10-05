Ayew brothers, Baba Rahman should not be starting Black Stars games - Twum Boafo

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Twum Boafo, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, has said that coach Otto Addo will have to make some bold decisions if the Black Stars are to excel at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



It is the position of Twum Boafo that for Ghana to excel at the World Cup, coach Otto Addo and his technical team will have to make significant changes to the starting team and also extend the call-up to certain players.



Twum Boafo told GhanaWeb in an interview that skipper Andre Dede Ayew and forward Jordan Ayew will serve better as impact subs than starters.



While expressing confidence in the ability of Andre Ayew to notch in a few goals for the Black Stars, Twum Boafo reckons the Al-Sadd man lacks the strength to match up with the intensity in the opening minutes of games.



He also contended that Jordan Ayew will thrive in a midfield role and it is high time he is deployed in that role.



“I’m clear in my mind that they (Jordan and Andre Ayew) should not be starting. I will put them in the squad, but they should not be starting. To do well in a tournament, you have to have a deep team. I don’t see anything wrong with Dede Ayew being an impact sub. I think he slows down the team and he is way past his best and for players who are way past their best, their best bet is to come from the bench.



“I heard Patrick Vieira is considering playing Jordan as a midfielder, looking at the chances he makes at the goal-end of the pitch, I’ve always wondered why he is played as a striker or winger. I’ve always contended that his strength would have been better served as a winger. Eddie Howe has converted Joelinton into a winger. Same could be done.”



Twum Boafo also mentioned Baba Rahman and Baba Iddrisu as two players who should be replaced in the squad.



He argues that Gideon Mensah has over the years exhibited superior quality to Baba Rahman and deserves to start games at the World Cup. On Baba Iddrisu, Twum Boafo noted that the Real Mallorca enforcer should not be starting ahead of the players who, in his view, are upgrades on him.



The leading member of the NDC was discussing Ghana’s two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua last month.



He is optimistic that coach Otto Addo has realized his mistakes and shortfalls in the team and will address them before the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Africa in Group H of the World Cup.





EE/BOG