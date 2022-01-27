Ayew brothers have not retired from Black Stars – GhanaWeb source

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Reports of Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew retiring from the Black Stars are untrue and should be ignored, a family source has told GhanaWeb.



The source told GhanaWeb that the reports making rounds are a figment of some people’s imagination and should be rejected outrightly.



According to our source, thoughts of retiring from the national team have not crossed the minds of the Black Stars skipper and his younger brother.



The two brothers, per our sources, remain committed to the course of the Black Stars with Jordan Ayew determined to help Ghana seal qualification to the World Cup. Andre Ayew on the other hand will miss the tie as a result of the red card he suffered in Ghana's game against Comoros.



It was reported on Wednesday, January 26, 2021, that the two sons of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele have retired from the Black Stars due to the backlash they received from some Ghanaians.



The report said that Dede and Jordan will no longer compete for Ghana as they are peeved over the criticism by some Ghanaians.



Dede and Jordan were members of the Ghana team that exited the 2021 AFCON at the preliminary stage. The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three games played at the tournament.



Following the ‘abysmal performance’ of the team, the Ghana Football Association have sacked coach Milovan Rajevac.



The Serbian was dismissed after he submitted his tournament report to the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.