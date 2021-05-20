Ayade don cross river: Nigeria state govnor defect from PDP go ruling APC

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade don defect from PDP to APC.



Di event announcing Ayade's 'river crossing' happun today May 20 as di caretaker oga of di ruling party wit oda govnors visit Ayade for Calabar, di state capital.



Yobe State govnor Mai Mala Buni, na him officially announce the defection as im tok say: "We welcome His Excellency Executive Govnor of Cross River State Mr Ben Ayade formally into di APC.



"As from today, he is di leader of the party in di state," im add, as crowd wey gather for di event clap plenty follow the announcement.



