Awinongya Jnr presents 'King of the Jungle' title belt to Alhaji Inusah

Boxing News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

USA-born Ghanaian boxer Joseph Awinongya Jr has presented the 'King of the Jungle' title belt to Alhaji Inusah Sally, CEO of Inus Company Ltd for his support towards Ghanaian boxers and his contributions to the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing.



He was assisted by his dad Joseph Awinongya Snr a former boxer who moved from Ashaiman in Accra to Italy before stepping up to the USA. He is now a well-known coach and trained the likes of Osumanu Adama to the world stage and others.



Alhaji Inusah called for more support to Ghana Boxing as the nation boasts of massive talent and boxing can break the poverty chain.



Team Awinongya also presented boxing items to various Gyms across the country. The items were received by Mustapha Nettey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).



Present at the ceremony were Mr Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) who expressed joy over the achievements of Awinongya Jr and said the doors of the GBA is always open to them.



Dauda Fuseini, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) also commended the Awinongya family for visiting Ghana to know their roots and being benevolent by helping others.



He urged other Ghanaian youth to emulate the examples of Joseph Awinongya Jr and give whenever they have.



