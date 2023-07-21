You are here: HomeSports2023 07 21Article 1809107

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning sports journalist leads social media reactions to Cecilia Dapaah’s US$1m, €300k story

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams alia Sports Obama is astonished by reports of an amount of $1million dollars and €300,000 stacked at the house of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.

The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.

Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.

In a social media reaction, Saddick Adams expressed shock by the development, questioning how one person can have this amount of money in her home.

“Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home?

“Not bank. Her home??? I stacked at her home?”, he said.

His tweet elicited interest and reactions from other Ghanaians who are shocked by the development.

