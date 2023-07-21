Award-winning sports journalist leads social media reactions to Cecilia Dapaah’s US$1m, €300k story

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams alia Sports Obama is astonished by reports of an amount of $1million dollars and €300,000 stacked at the house of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



In a social media reaction, Saddick Adams expressed shock by the development, questioning how one person can have this amount of money in her home.



"Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home?



“Not bank. Her home??? I stacked at her home?”, he said.



His tweet elicited interest and reactions from other Ghanaians who are shocked by the development.



Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home



Not bank. Her home??? Eiiii — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 21, 2023

See! I’m really shocked to know that some of you find it normal that one person has more than one million dollars stashed at home. Personal money.



You say it’s normal cos many of our politicians have more than that.



Wait! Where do you people think they get that from? ???????? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 21, 2023

Where did Cecilia Dapaah get all those millions from? Are Ghanaians going to let that slide too? How much is her salary? — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) July 21, 2023

Nana Addo’s Minister, Cecilia Dapaah kept more than 16,000,000 at home and the money has been stolen by her domestic workers.

While those who kept their monies at the bank are receiving haircut.

This is how karma will pay those who gang-rape this nation. — Beatrice Annan (@Beatrice_Annan1) July 21, 2023

The minister Cecilia Dapaah has some explaining to do. How does she have 1 million Dollars plus 300 thousand Euros and millions of Ghana Cedis casually sitting at home at a given point in time? What work does she do aside being a Minister? Needs probing. — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) July 21, 2023

Cecilia Dapaah will go to seminars and lectures and talk about how to be a great woman meanwhile she’s a thief keeping state money in her room. How can you keep $1M, 300k with millions of cedis in your bedroom? — Berry ☯︎ (@fanti_boy) July 21, 2023

$1 million, €300K, and millions of Ghana Cedis stolen from Minister Cecilia Dapaah’s home

Me: same thing Western regional minister’s driver run away with his millions. These government officials are killings Ghanaians with their thievery.

https://t.co/wj6qCqCzIC — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) July 21, 2023