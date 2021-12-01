You are here: HomeSports2021 12 01Article 1413892

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Awako out, Salifu makes the cut as Boadu names Hearts team for Saoura trip

Hearts of Oak players engaging in a pre match prayer Hearts of Oak players engaging in a pre match prayer

Hearts of Oak departs Ghana for Algeria on Wednesday

Hearts of Oak-Saoura second leg comes off on Sunday

Hearts won 2-0 in the first leg


Hearts of Oak have announced their squad for CAF Confederations Cup second leg against JS Saoura on Sunday, December 5.

Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, who suffered a groin injury during the first leg has recovered to join the team.

According to reports, Gladson Awako could not make the trip due to passport issues.

Hearts of Oak won the first leg 2-0 and will be looking to maximise their chances in the return encounter to secure a group stage berth.

The rainbow lads will depart on Wednesday, December 1 at 13:00 GMT.


Below is the full squad
1. Richmond Ayi

2. Richard Baidoo

3. Richard Attah

4. Larry Sumaila

5. Fatawu Mohammed

6. William Denkyi

7. Raddy Ovouka

8. Mohammed Alhassan

9. Robert Addo Sowah

10. Nuru Sulley

11. Caleb Amankwah

12. Emmanuel Nettey

13. Ansah Botchway

14. Salifu Ibrahim

15. Salim Adams

16. Isaac Mensah

17. Kofi Kordzi

18. Victor Aidoo

19. Agyenim Boateng

20. Saraj Seidu

21. Enock Asubonteng

22.Afriyie Daniel Barnieh

23. Patrick Razak