‘Awako may not play for Hearts of Oak’ – Agent reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Agent of Gladson Awako has said that the midfielder may leave Hearts of Oak less than a month after he joined them from Great Olympics.



Awako was confirmed by Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal and tasked with helping the club have a successful CAF Champions League campaign.



But he was absent when the Phobians began their journey with a 2-0 win over Guinean side CI Kamsar on Sunday to book a spot in the second preliminary round.



Although Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu claimed Awako missed the game due to sickness, reports are rife that Awako has no intention of continuing at the club.



And reacting to the reports, his agent Yusif Chibsah said on Asempa FM: “Hearts of Oak gave Awako permission to hold personal training. We won’t address issues in public. It has nothing to do with financial obligations. Hearts paid everything to the player.



“It’s likely he may play or may not play for Hearts but we have to meet the club to discuss his future.”



Awako scored seven goals and contributed six assists for Olympics as they finished 6th in the Ghana Premier League last season.