Awako is unhappy at Hearts and wants Olympics return - Coach Annor Walker reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has made a shocking revelation that Gladson Awako wants to make a return to the club just weeks after joining city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



In a bizarre turn of events, Awako who signed a two-year contract ahead of the start of the 2021-22 football season has refused to train with the club despite taking the money from Hearts.



Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed two months ago that Awako has quit Hearts of Oak and despite the denial from the player the transfer saga still lingers.



The former TP Mazembe midfielder joined the Phobians in the transfer window but is yet to play any competitive match for the club.



According to Annor Walker, his former captain has confided in him that, he (Awako) wants to play for the 'Oly dade boys' next season.



"Awako has informed me he is not happy and doesn’t want to play for hearts of oak again so am doing everything possible to bring him back to olympics,” he told Omytv.



"He said he is not ready to play for hearts of oak again and he wishes he is with me so am talking to Olympics management to try and bring him back," he added.



Gladson Awako is not part of Hearts of Oak's squad for the CAF Champions League trip to Morocco to face Wydad Athletic Club



Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer Oluboi Commodore has stated in an interview that Gladson Awako's move to Hearts of Oak is off after the Phobians failed to honor the agreement between the two parties to sign him.