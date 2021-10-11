Awako is still a player of Hearts Of Oak - Agent

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The agent of Accra Hearts of Oak player Gladson Awako has disclosed that his client is still a player for Hearts of Oak.



The circumstance surrounding the contract issue between the player and the club has generated a lot of tension between the supporters of the club and the player.



Mr. Chibssah, in an interview with Rainbow Sports, disclosed that his agent is still a Hearts player.



“I can confidently state that Awako is a Hearts player. We have a contract with the club, and we respect the club very well,” he said.



He added that Awako had a little difficulty that is why he wasn’t training with the club.



“My client wasn’t in his normal state, and we sought for the time from the club. They gave us that time to solve our problems,” he added.



He concluded that Awako would return to the club stronger, and the supporters should be calm and wait for Gladson Awako’s return.



“I can assure the supporters that Awako will be back stronger to help the club improve both on the pitch and off the pitch,” he added.