Avram Grant arrives in Ghana with Chelsea star Rudiger for private visit

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Chelsea and Ghana coach Avram Grant has touched down in the country for a three-day visit, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



On Monday, Grant landed at the Kotoka International Airport in the company of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger.



The Israeli coach has returned to the West African nation to visit some friends he made in the country during his stint with the Black Stars.



The former Portsmouth trainer is well known to be good friends with Chelsea’s bankroller Roman Abramovich.



Grant spent just one season as Blues boss and guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to the Champions League final in 2008, when they suffered defeat by Manchester United in Moscow.



He led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2015, losing to neighbours Cote d’Ivoire on penalties.



Meanwhile, Rudiger is expected to return to London with Grant in three days time to join his Chelsea teammates in pre-season.



The player with Sierra Leone descent has been given an extended break by Thomas Tuchel following his involvement with the German national team at the 2020 European Championship.



Rudiger played full throttle during Germany’s 2-0 loss against great adversaries England in the Round of 16 last Tuesday.