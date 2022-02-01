Avram Grant accused of multiple sexual harassments in native Israel

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Former Ghana coach, Avram Grant has been the subject of an Israeli TV documentary in which he has been accused of a string of sexual harassment offences, which are believed to have taken place during his professional career in football.



The former Chelsea coach was accused of making a number of sexual remarks to women in a professional capacity, as well as several women accusing him of using his prominent position within the sport to try and coerce them into sexual relations.



Grant, who is now 66 years old, has not yet denied the allegations, although he responded to the content within the documentary.



"In my life, both in a personal and professional capacity, I have always sought, above and beyond any successes, to prioritise staying a human being and to respect every woman or man,"Grantdeclared.



"I'm a people person, a man of friendships, and over the years I have maintained relationships with women, in all these relationships I've tried very hard to treat them with respect.



"I never intended to behave unfairly or in any way harm any woman, anyone who has felt uncomfortable or unhurt by me, I regret it and apologise from the bottom of my heart."



