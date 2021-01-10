Religion of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: GNA

Avoid sin for blessings - Christians urged

A file photo of some persons worshipping God

Raymond Quarcoo, General Warden of the Holy Church of the Lord (HCL), has encouraged Christians to stay away from sin to attract blessings from God.



He said the act of ‘separating themselves’ from sin was the only way to attract the bountiful blessings of God.



Speaking at the annual New Year Thanksgiving Service of the Church, under the theme, “Separation and Cleansing”, he said most Christians sin deliberately with the mindset that God would always forgive them because He was a merciful God.



Mr. Quarcoo said that attitude was ungodly and encouraged Christians to refrain from sin no matter how tempted they got.



He said the beginning of a New Year called for new ways of living and asked Christians to “embrace God” with their problems for solutions.



“This year is a new chapter in your life so you need to put all your troubles before God and he will solve them for you and lead you,” he said.



Speaking on fear, the General Warden said often times Christians complained of delay of God’s blessings due to lack of faith and the spirit of fear.



“When you get closer to God, you will never lack because God is the ultimate Provider,” he said.