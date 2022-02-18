Avoid complacency against Hearts - Kotoko players cautioned

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak player Joe Louis has urged Asante Kotoko players not to be complacent in their game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



According to him, the Porcupines have enjoyed a good run in the Ghana Premier League campaign and must cup it off with a win against the Phobians.



“On paper and from the league log, Kotoko is very ahead of Hearts of oak but Kotoko must not be complacent else they will pay dearly for it," Joe Louis stated.



Joe Louis played with the likes of Bernard Don Bortey and Godwin Ablordey in the early 2000s.



Kotoko have only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the league log with 36 points, 12 points adrift Hearts of Oak who are 8th on the log.