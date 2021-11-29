Avoid Navarrete - Issac Dogboe warned

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Dogbe defeat Christopher Diaz in Las Vegas



Experienced Ghanaian boxing officials congratulate Issac Dogboe



Isaac Dogboe suffers back-to-back defeat to Navarrete



Ghanaian boxing referee, Eddie Pappoe has opined that Ghana's Issac Dogboe should not engage Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete in the featherweight division.



'The Royal Storm' had his first featherweight division bout against Navarrate in 2018. All three judges scored in favour of the Mexican. In 2019, Dogboe called for a re-match and suffered a technical knockout in round 12.



The former World Super Bantamweight titlist is steadily recovering from the back-to-back defeat, beating Christopher Diaz on November 20 in Las Vegas. His second win on a trot since the defeat to Navarrete.



Following the victory, Pappoe has advised Dogboe to have more featherweight fights to find his feet before engaging Navarrate again.



“The floodgates are wide open, he is not a novice and the offers will start coming; he only has to avoid Navarrete in that new weight class," he said in an interview with Graphic Sports.



“He has fought for such a long time at the bantamweight division and has only three fights in the featherweight. He must fight more to gain the needed experience,” he explained.



The Ghanaian match official additionally congratulated the boxer for his recent win.



“Dogboe has done well, he could have quit, but he kept fighting, and now he is going to challenge for the world title,” he stated.