Religion of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: GNA

Avoid LGBTQI trend on social media – Reverend

Pastor Bernard Korang, Saki Circuit Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church International

Pastor Bernard Korang, Saki Circuit Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), on Thursday called for a holistic stakeholder approach to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex life (LGBTQI) issue.



Pastor Korang told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Saki a suburb of Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region that Ghanaians must not consider the LGBTQI issue as a normal social media trend.



He said young adults easily fall for social media trends due to the proliferation of modern technology without paying attention to the level of impact such things may have on them.



“The youth usually fall prey to such enticements,” he said.



He said individuals involved in such acts should be handled with care so as not to escalate the issues and added that trying to humiliate, arrest and molest such people would allow human right activists to initiate legal actions to defend such unacceptable acts.



Pastor Korang advised students in boarding and single-sex schools to focus on their studies and not to fall prey to things trending on social media.



“It is wrong for a man to sleep with a fellow man likewise women too,” he added.