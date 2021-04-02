Avoid Easter Monday picnics – Christian Council to churches

Religion of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Christian Council of Ghana has urged churches and Christians to avoid Easter conventions and Easter Monday picnics because the ban on public gathering is still in force, as they celebrate the death and resurrection of their savior Jesus Christ.



These activities, according to the Christian Council, have the tendency to spread the virus but could be celebrated quietly in the chapel buildings while adhering to the protocols.



The Christian Council arrived at this decision after a meeting of the heads of the Christian Ecumenical Bodies to deliberate on the celebration of the 2021 Easter festivities in a pandemic-stricken world.



The council also reminded churches that the two-hour duration for church services announced by the government is still in place and should be enforced while they continue to observe social distancing during the festivities.



In a statement, the Christian body noted: “The church should intensify education on the use of masks not only during service but before and after as well. Preachers and choristers should also be in their masks when ministering.”



The statement also encouraged churches to sanitize microphones in between use and for all members to avoid crowded places and to stay at home as much as possible, before, during, and after the Easter festivities. We should also limit Easter-related travels and family reunions as much as we can.”



Below is the full statement:



The heads of the Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana have met to deliberate on the celebration of the 2021 Easter festivities in a pandemic-stricken world.



Easter is a period of personal reflection on the love of God, which He exhibited through the passion, death, and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Our reflection on God’s love towards humankind should lead us into genuine repentance and cause us to embrace the grace of God for our own salvation.



Last year, our nation was unable to celebrate Easter with church activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the Grace of God, we have an opportunity to celebrate Easter this year, and we should take full advantage of it to spread the love of God.



The Christian Ecumenical Bodies are however mindful that COVID 19 is still with us and therefore, we must celebrate modestly to avoid the spike in COVID cases after the Easter festivities.



We are also aware that many local churches have shown leadership in the way they have handled themselves during their church services in this difficult time by observing all the protocols given by our health workers, the government and the church. We say God bless you for your continuous cooperation.



With this same spirit of cooperation, we deem it fit to bring to the attention of Churches the following to guide our Easter celebrations:



1. The ban on public gathering is still in force so Easter conventions in public places, Palm Sunday processions and Easter Monday picnics must be avoided. These activities have the tendency to spread the virus but could be celebrated quietly in our chapel buildings while adhering to the protocols. )



2. The two-hour duration for church services announced by the government is still in place and should be enforced.



3. Continue to observe social distancing during the Easter festivities.



4. The church should intensify education on the use of masks not only during service but before and after as well. Preachers and choristers should also be in their masks when ministering.



5. Sanitize microphones in between use.



6. We encourage all members to avoid crowded places and to stay at home as much as possible, before, during and after the Easter festivities. We should also limit Easter related travels and family reunions as much as we can.



7. Explore the use of technology (virtual/online media) for your Easter activities.



May this Easter cause us to exhibit the love of God, which is shared abroad in our hearts.



God bless you.



Signed.



Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo



(Chairperson, Christian Council of Ghana)



For and on behalf of the Christian Ecumenical Bodies;



1. The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG)



2. Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC)



3. Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)



4. National Association of Christian and Charismatic Churches (NACCC)



5. Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference (GCBC)



6. Council of Independent Churches (CIC)



7. Council of African Instituted Churches (CAIC)



8. National Clergy Association of Ghana (NACAG)