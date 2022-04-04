Avenge for Asamoah Gyan – Social Media users tell Afena-Gyan after Uruguay draw in 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022
Some Ghanaians on social media have tipped Felix Afena-Gyan to avenge Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Asamoah Gyan broke the hearts of many Ghanaians after his penalty kick struck the post when the Black Stars were handed a penalty kick after Luiz Suarez stopped the ball from crossing the line with his hand.
Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African country to qualify for the World Cup semis but they lost on penalty shootouts.
However, 12-years after the incident, the Black Stars have been handed Uruguay as their group opponents at the World Cup in Qatar.
Although Gyan has been inactive from football, a number of Ghanaians believe it is the right time for Felix Afena-Gyan to avenge the pain of the former Black Stars player.
Felix Afena-Gyan who made his debut for the Black Stars in their game against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs has been touted as the striker to redeem Asamoah Gyan’s image.
Below are some comments from Ghanaians on social media:
Ghana Vs Uruguay.— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) April 1, 2022
Felix Afena Gyan would have to take this revenge for Asamoah Gyan!!! pic.twitter.com/tbm36pTkvX
????????????Ghana FA Boss after W/C draw— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) April 1, 2022
"We believe that it will be revenge time, we thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez.
It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories". pic.twitter.com/opsZW1vKVK
If Asamoah Gyan couldn’t score Uruguay Afena Gyan will! pic.twitter.com/F6hCC6UkON— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 1, 2022
God just set the Revenge on Suarez for us This time it’s not Asamoah Gyan but Afena Gyan— kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 1, 2022
Them go hear am forken
This one de3 Afena Gyan must pay back Suarez or else Asamoah Gyan should play himself. It’s Pay back time Charle!! Karma is truly ………… complete it for me— Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) April 1, 2022
Ghana will have a revenge against Uruguay finally ???????????? Afena Gyan will do what Asamoah Gyan Failed to do…— TWO TERTY ???? ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) April 1, 2022