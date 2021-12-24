Avaldsnes IL manager Arne Riise excited about talent of new signing Evelyn Badu

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Norwegian top-flight women's side Avaldsnes IL, John Arne Riise, has lavished praise on new signing Evelyn Badu.



The talented Ghana Princess this week completed a move to join the club in Norward as she opens a new chapter in his career.



Speaking on the new signing, Avaldsnes IL manager John Arne Riise told the club’s website, "Evelyn is an offensively exciting player with good basic skills.”



According to the former Liverpool player, although the Ghanaian has skills, she will have to be given time to settle in so she excels.



"She has a good eye, is a facilitator, and will hopefully give us a lot of joy on the field.



"But it is important to give her time for everything new she wants to experience here in Norway, not just a new country and new culture, but not least another football culture,” the coach added.



Evelyn Badu has gained recognition in the past year especially following her outstanding displays for Hasaacas Ladies FC in the Ghana Women’s Premier League and the CAF Women’s Champions League.