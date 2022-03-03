Austrian champions RB Salzburg show interest in striker Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

RB Salzburg are reportedly the latest club to show interest in Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo who is having a great season in the English Championship.



The Austrian champions are interested in signing and have made it obvious by reaching out to the player and his representatives.



They become the fourth club after Nottingham Forest, Everton and Celtic with the Scottish giants sending a scout to assess Semenyo’s qualities last month. The scout watched Semenyo score the winner in the 2-1 victory against Reading.



Nottingham made a formal approach on the deadline day of the January transfer window but reportedly backed out after Bristol asked them to £20 million.



The said amount may also put Celtic off, according to a Scottish journalist, but RB Salzburg and Everton can pay the amount.



Semenyo has been delivering extremely promising performances in English Championship this season with six goals and eight assists for Bristol City.



Semenyo is reported to have held discussions with Ghana Football Association officials regarding his international future with the London-born footballer pledging to play for the Black Stars.



The 22-year-old could be invited for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria this month.