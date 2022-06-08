Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso reveals why Mbappe scores a lot of goals

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso has disclosed that PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe scores a lot of goals because of his determination to make things happen in the final third.



Last season while playing for French Ligue 1 outfit FC Lens, the full-back had the chance to play against the France national team talisman.



Assessing Mbappe, Kevin Danso says he has no doubt the Paris hero is one of the best in the business.



“He's extremely goal-oriented, always looking for the finish or the last pass. That's why he scores so many goals,” Kevin Danso explained.



The Austrian-Ghanaian defender continued, "He's trying to outplay an opponent and then he's looking for an opportunity to do something effective - either a deep pass or a shot. You just have to be extremely hot with him and try to get him away from goal as best you can keep.”



At age 19, Kevin Danso has managed to break into the Austria national team. He was in action for the team last week during the 3-0 win against Croatia.



