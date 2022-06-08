You are here: HomeSports2022 06 08Article 1556600

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso reveals why Mbappe scores a lot of goals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kevin Danso Kevin Danso

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso has disclosed that PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe scores a lot of goals because of his determination to make things happen in the final third.

Last season while playing for French Ligue 1 outfit FC Lens, the full-back had the chance to play against the France national team talisman.

Assessing Mbappe, Kevin Danso says he has no doubt the Paris hero is one of the best in the business.

“He's extremely goal-oriented, always looking for the finish or the last pass. That's why he scores so many goals,” Kevin Danso explained.

The Austrian-Ghanaian defender continued, "He's trying to outplay an opponent and then he's looking for an opportunity to do something effective - either a deep pass or a shot. You just have to be extremely hot with him and try to get him away from goal as best you can keep.”

At age 19, Kevin Danso has managed to break into the Austria national team. He was in action for the team last week during the 3-0 win against Croatia.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Newsleading news icon

Mathew Ohene Ayim and host of the interview

German govt spent over €200,000 on my hospital bills, I would have died if I were in Ghana - Ghanaian claims

Businessleading business icon

Inflation rises to 27.6% in May 2022

Food, transportation costs push Ghana’s inflation to 27.6% for May - GSS

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Delay’s lawyer petitions police to ‘investigate fraudulent misrepresentation’

Africaleading africa news icon

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu

APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu leads, Amaechi, Osinbajo emerge runners-up as final results emerge

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Yaw Osafo Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor

The frustration and outburst of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, looking at it from another angle