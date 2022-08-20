Aurelio Delorentiis can't prevent players from playing at AFCON - Samuel Eto'o

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto'o, has said that the Napoli President has no authority over African players' decision to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Aurelio De Laurentiis stepped on the toes of Africans when he claimed that Napoli would not sign any African player and that if they did, the player would have to agree not to play in the AFCON.



“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” De Laurentiis said during the streamed event, according to Football Italia.



“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available! We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others," the Napoli President added.



In an interview with GHOne, Eto'o stated that the Napoli owner went too far and that De Laurentiis has no power over players' decisions to participate in the AFCON.



"I think the Napoli president when too far with his statement but actually, he has no choice because I have a play who plays in his team, Zambo Anguissa. He is my player in the national team and if Rigobert Song thinks he should be part of the national team, of course, we will call on him and the Napoli president will have nothing to say," he said



It is not possible. It is simply not possible because it's only the player that can decide not to come and if that the player must prove that he is sick and prove that he is sick. Because during that period, we have the authority to call on any player," he added.



Eto'o, however, suggested that in order to avoid the AFCON being downplayed, the months selected for the tournament should be flexible.



"Of course, this shouldn't be a problem we have to still play in the month of January and February because that is the best month for us to play. In Africa June-July and sometimes September is the rainy session. However, this shouldn't be a rule. Some people made a suggestion and I was part of it, we need to adapt according to the climate in every country and it also needs to be flexible with the dates. Of course, we are even playing in Qatar in November and December."





