Augustine Okrah to part ways with Bechem United at end of the season

Soccer News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah is reportedly set to leave top-flight club Bechem United at the end of the season.



Okrah, who joined the club before the start of the 2021/22 season, has been a key cog in the Hunters' impressive run, guiding them to second place in the league table, eight points behind Asante Kotoko.



Okrah has 10 league goals and three assists in 24 league games for Bechem, as well as three goals in the MTN FA Cup.



The forward played for Bechem United in the 2013/14 season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists and was named best player after collecting the top scorer award.



Okrah appeared in 17 games for Asante Kotoko last season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.



The 28-year-old scored twice as Bechem defeated Tamale City FC 4-2 at Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Wednesday to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals.



Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing the experienced forward during the upcoming transfer window.