Augustine Okrah set to leave Bechem United

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United finish third in 2021/2022 GPL season



Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four



Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL



Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle, has confirmed that the club has received big offers for top scorer Augustine Okrah.



Augustine Okrah scored 14 goals in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to help the Hunters finish third while leading them to the FA Cup finals ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak.



The former Asante Kotoko was reported to have agreed to a deal with Tanzanian club Simba FC. Although Coach Kassim Mingle confirmed that there have been offers but didn't mention the clubs who have shown interest in him.



"Okrah is a veteran in the league, if an opportunity comes for him to move abroad, definitely he has to go. He has few years to play active football, we can't block any move for him. If we receive a good offer that matches our expectations, we will allow him to move," coach Kassim Mingle told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



However, he added that Bechem United will not sell the winger to any club in the Ghana Premier League.



"There are offers for him, If all issues concerning the deal goes through, Okrah will definitely leave. He will stay at Bechem should the deal collapse. He will only leave here (Bechem) for a foreign team."



Bechem United are currently in camp preparing for the MTN FA Cup final against Accra Hearts of Oak slated for Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



JE/FNOQ