Augustine Okrah scores on his league debut as Simba beat Geita Gold 3-0

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Bechem United star Augustine Okrah scored on his league debut for Simba FC against Geita Gold on Wednesday.



The Ghana midfielder made his first start for the club in this league encounter after an impressive form during the preseason.



It took just 36 minutes for Okrah to announce himself to the Simba fans as he scored his first goal of the season.



Simba FC went into the break leading the tie by a lone goal kind courtesy of the Ghana international.



After recess, Moses Phiri increased the lead in the 61st minute before Clatous Chama got the winner for Simba to secure their first win of the season.



Augustine Okrah joined Simba FC in this transfer window after agreeing to a two-year contract from Bechem United.



He scored 14 goals in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League for Bechem United after 32 appearances.



Okrah was the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2013-14 season with 16 goals during his first stint with Bechem.



Okrah has had stints with clubs on the African continent such as Al Merreikh, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko and Smouha SC.