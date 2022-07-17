Augustine Okrah scores debut goal for new club Simba SC in friendly against Ismaily SC

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Augustine Okrah has scored his first goal for his new club Simba SC.



The highly-rated forward was in action for the Tanzanian giants on Sunday, July 17, 2022, when the team engaged Ismaily SC of Egypt in a pre-season friendly match.



In a game that ended 1-1, Augustine Okrah scored the equaliser for Simba SC as the team fought to secure the draw.



Throughout the time he was on the pitch, the former Bechem United attacker displayed his quality to the delight of his teammates and manager.



He only joined the Tanzanian club earlier this month and has already caught the eye of the fans.



Last season, Augustine Okrah was a star in the Ghana Premier League where he bagged 14 goals for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



He is expected to play an important role for Simba SC in the Tanzanian League during the 2022/23 football season.