Augustine Okrah congratulates Asante Kotoko new coach Dr. Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Augustine Okrah has wished Dr. Prosper Narteh well in his new role



• He has urged him to bring back the winning mentality to the team



• Dr. coach Prosper Narteh has signed a two-year deal with Asante Kotoko



Former Asante Kotoko forward, Augustine Okrah, has sent a welcome message to newly appointed coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal after guarding WAFA to third place on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table.



He comes as a replacement of the departed Mariano Barreto who ended the 2020/2021 football season trophyless; having lost the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Augustine Okrah has now joined the former players of Asante Kotoko who has publicly welcomed Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum to the Porcupine family.



"All the best at Asante Kotoko. You will enjoy your moment at the club especially how good the supporters will treat you. Try your best to win more games... that's all. Welcome #Obenfo," he wrote on his Twitter wall.



