Augustine Okrah breaks silence on rejecting Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



GFA confirm appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers



Bechem United star, Augustine Okrah has said 'there is more to life' a few minutes after news of him rejecting Black Stars' invitation went viral.



Okrah together with Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie were initially called up to the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



They could not make the bench for the first game against Madagascar and were subsequently dropped from the squad that made the trip to Angola for the second game against the Central African republic.



Okrah was invited to rejoin the squad for the Kirk Cup in Japan, which he declined.



Following the rejection, he took to Twitter and wrote "There is more to" with an image of himself in a Bechem United shirt.



According to reports, the player turned down the invitation due to unfair treatment on his initial call-up. Report claim that Augustine Okrah during his first call-up was deployed as a left-back in training routines.



In a radio interview quoted by footydreamsgh, Augustine Okrah said he rejected the call-up due to injury.



“I got injured during our game against Aduana Stars. I didn’t want to go and disgrace myself reason why I didn’t report to the Black Stars, Okrah said.



“I told Lord Zico to inform the management about by fitness and my decision not to join the team.”



Bechem United Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has said that he tried convincing the former Asante Kotoko winger to honour the invitation but the player refused.



"I spoke to Okrah to go but the player says he won't play and not ready to go," he said as quoted by Ghanaian journalist, Mohammed Shaban.



Meanwhile, Daniel Afriyie has honoured his third invitation for the four nations tournament in Japan.



Check out his tweet below



