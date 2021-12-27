Augustine Okrah breaks King Faisal's resistance at Bechem

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

King Faisal lost a game this season, a rarity in the league as it was only their second defeat in the ten-week old Ghana Premier League.



Bechem United inflicted a late 1-0 defeat on the table-toppers at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in a game that was too close to call and destined for a stalemate.



The first half failed to produce any goals as both teams cancelled each other out but the home side felt they should have opened the scores as they had chances but failed to utilize them.



King Faisal also had chances on the break but were not clinical enough as they wasted them.



Bechem United left it very late as experienced forward Augustine Okrah scored in the 80th minute for Bechem United in their 1-0 win over King Faisal.



Since returning to his old stomping grounds, Okrah has now scored six goals in ten matches whiles also providing three assists.