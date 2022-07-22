Augustine Okrah aiming to improve Simba SC ahead of new season

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah has set his sight on improving Simba SC ahead of the new season.



The former Asante Kotoko winger joined the Tanzanian giants from Ghana's Premier League side, Bechem United.



Okrah netted his first goal for the goal in a pre-season last week.



Speaking after the game, the 28-year-old is eyeing more goals and also improving the side.



"I would like to thank my coach for giving me this opportunity to play," he said.



"I am grateful to score my first goal for Simba. It was my first game, and I think I have to improve to score more goals for Simba fans.



"It was a good test for us to know our preparation. We are hoping to do more.



"It was a good test and we will give our best," he added.



Okrah was a livewire for Bechem United in the just-ended football season, where he aided the side to play in the finals of the FA Cup but lost to Hearts of Oak.