Augustine Eguavoen shares future plans after leaving Super Eagles job

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian tactician, Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that although he is not up to continuing the Super Eagles job at the moment, he relishes a return in the future.



The coach last month parted ways with the national team after failing to guide the side to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking to SuperSport in an interview last Monday, Coach Augustine Eguavoen said he will not rule out a return to coach the Super Eagles some other day.



“If there is still an opportunity for me, I will want to coach the Eagles again, but not at this moment, maybe later,” the underfire coach shared.



Coach Eguavoen continued, “If I’m called upon to lead the team again, I will definitely take up the job. I’m still one of the good coaches in the country. I can still prove a point it’s just a matter of time.



“No regrets taking up the job. When you are called to serve the nation I could not refuse them.”



Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after falling victim to the away goal rule during the playoff of the Africa qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



