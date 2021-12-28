Augustine Dosu: Legon Cities starlet becomes youngest scorer in 2021/2022 GPL

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities' Augustine Dosu has become the youngest player to score in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League this season at age 15 and 57 days.



The starlet climbed off the bench to score the second goal for Cities in injury time as they beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 away in a week 10 fixture on Monday, 27 December 2021.



That happens to be his first for the club.



Cities raced into the lead after 18 minutes through Nasiru Moro with a nice finish.



The visitors could have doubled their lead before the break but were unlucky to found the back of the net.Sharks were lame and lacked ideas in containing Legon Cities.



In injury time, Dosu added the second with sublime finish from close range and that killed off any hopes of Sharks drawing parity.



Watch Dosu's goal:



