Augustine Boakye has too much talent – WAFA Chief George Ofosuhene

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Operations Director of West African Football Academy (WAFA) George Ofosuhene believes Augustine Boakye can become one of the top footballers considering his qualities.



The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign with the Academy boys and is rated as one of the best players in the Ghanaian top-flight.



He finished the season as the top assists provider (12) and also scooping several man of the match awards in the process.



The enterprising midfielder has secured a move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC following his exploits last season.



Speaking to Bryt FM, the Operations Director of the Sogakope based club eulogized Augustine Boakye’s qualities and is confident he can become a great footballer.



“Augustine Boakye has too much talent. He played some few matches in the truncated league but in the just-ended season he scored about 8 goals, provided 12 assists and also won about 9 man of the match awards, just imagine a boy of 20-years”



“He was just amazing and I believe the sky will be his limit should he continue with this performance” he said.