Augustine Arhinful worried about Black Stars performance ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has expressed worry about the performance of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out on Russia 2018.



Prior to the tournament, the West African powerhouse engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



In an interview with Angel FM, the former Ghana forward expressed displeasure about the performance of the team ahead of the mundial.



“I am worried about our performance. What format and system is Otto Addo using ahead of World Cup? he quizzed.



Ghana will play one final preparatory game in November against Switzerland before jetting off to the Mundial where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.