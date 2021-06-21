Augustine Arhinful reveals what Black Stars need to improve on goal scoring

Sports News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful believes a change in system by the technical handlers could enable the Black Stars to score goals.



His comment comes on the back of the team’s inability to score in the two friendly games played against Morocco and Ivory Coast last week.



Ghana lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions before drawing 0-0 to the Elephants at the Cape Coast Stadium.



However, Augustine Arhinful has insisted the Black Stars goal scoring will improve with a change in system.



He added chances are not created for strikers to score and is of the view the system must change.



He said: “It is a source of worry if we are not scoring goals. If you have to win a game, then it means you must be scoring. Is it really an issue of striking? Don’t you think it’s probably because of the strategy or format we are planning?



“How is our striker supposed to score if he doesn’t get the support? We are not creating enough maybe because of the format we are planning. We need to look at those things. Are we lacking strikers or a complete team play that will result in bringing in the goals?”



“We are not creating the chances in the game for the strikers to score. We need to find the best position for some of these players to play a system that will enable us to score. Everybody must be allowed to play and we have to be concerned about how the team is playing on the field as well”.



Meanwhile, Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has suggested that he and his technical team will do their best to find the best strikers to help resolve the goal scoring issue.



