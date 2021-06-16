Augustine Arhinful blames Ghana’s goalkeeping woes on lack of proper scouting

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has reacted to the much-talked-about issues concerning the poor performance of Ghanaian goalkeepers.



According to Augustine Arhinful he blames Ghana's goalkeeping woes on our inability to do proper scouting.



Augustine Arhinful was commenting on Razak Abalora’s blunder in Morroco’s win over the senior national team of Ghana in an international friendly last week Tuesday.



He went on by saying we have to work on the height of our goalkeepers.



“I think we are failing to do proper scouting regarding our goalkeepers.”



“Our stoppers lack height which is affecting our team. We need to grind for better goalkeepers with a standard height” he told Ash FM Sports in Kumasi.