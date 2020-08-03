Press Releases of Monday, 3 August 2020

August is Hollard Insurance Month on GMABC

Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), parent company of three (3) pace setting giants in the Ghanaian broadcasting space, YFM (Accra, Kumasi & Takoradi), Happy98.9FM and e.TV Ghana in partnership with Ghana's favourite Insurance group, Hollard Ghana has officially set the month of August as ‘Hollard Insurance Month’.



The ‘Hollard Insurance Month’ will provide a platform for the general public, to learn about Insurance in its entirety. Experts will be having in-depth discussions with resource persons on all issues that bother them, like general insurance, life insurance, insurance claims among others.



This forms part of the company’s themed month series which started earlier this year.



Speaking to Brown Berry on ‘Ryse and Shyne’ Director of GMABC, Timothy Karikari explained the rationale behind the dedication of the entire month of August as ‘Hollard Insurance Month’’



‘’You need to cover your risk, at GMABC we want to use our platform to educate our listeners to know about risk and insurance. Audiences across Ghana who will be listening to us on YFM Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and watch us on e.TV Ghana by the end of August will know what risk is, where and why everyone needs insurance.



The penetration rate of insurance (2%) in Ghana is very low. So Hollard decided to join us and advise Ghanaians to understand and promote insurance in the country.



The listeners will be educated to understand insurance, the risks and all things insurance on the various GMABC platforms. Listen throughout the day for tips on insurance month.’’ he stated.





Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Hollard Ghana on her part expressed her optimism with the insurance themed month initiative.



"At Hollard Ghana, insurance is more than just business. We understand its value as a social good and an enabler of wellbeing. That is why our company's purpose as the country’s favourite insurer, is to enable more people to create and secure a better future.



Everything we do is tailored towards achieving that goal. By headlining GMABC's laudable Insurance Month initiative, we are helping to demystify insurance to the young and young at heart.



The better informed they are, the more they can make sound financial decisions regarding uncertainties and risks; ultimately increasing insurance penetration in Ghana" she said.



She also explained how their rich experience in the insurance space in Ghana, gives them an edge.



"We have a deep local knowledge of the market from our previous 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, and the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.



So, we know that life is not about what could go wrong, but what could go right with the right insurance cover. We are delighted at the opportunity to share resources and insights from our insurance businesses, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, over the month of August on GMABC platforms. We look forward to it and thank the company for the opportunity."



Hollard Ghana offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal, accident, motor, business, home, and more and can be reached through the following numbers 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).



Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, you can also find Hollard at Shell Fuel Stations, Welcome Shops, and some Melcom stores for all your insurance needs.

