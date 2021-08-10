Augsburg didn't take me seriously- Austrian defender Kevin Danso

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Austrian defender, Kevin Danso, has revealed that German side Augsburg did not take him seriously hence his move to French side RC Lens.



The parting ways of the two parties ended on a sour note, with the centre back reportedly forcing his way out by not taking part in team training during the preseason.



In an interview with The Kicker, Danso revealed that the club broke his trust.



"I'm young, ambitious, and want to play," he began.



"The FCA didn't keep their word and didn't take me seriously," he stated.



Danso rejected the prospect of playing for the Black Stars to feature for Austria.