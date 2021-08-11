Augsburg defender Kevin Danso completes RC Lens move

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.



The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal after leaving Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.



Kevin Danso spent the last two seasons on loan at Southampton and Fortuna Dusseldorf before forcing a move this summer.



"We had to be patient to conclude the arrival of Kevin, a player for whom the mutual interest was instantaneous, sustained, and constant. The difficulty of negotiations with his club reveals all the attractiveness and potential of this beautiful template," said Lens Managing Director Arnaud Pouille.



"The maturity of the player, his solid family base meant that he was able to manage the weeks leading up to his arrival as well as possible. On our side, the contact was continuous. Here he is now from Lens; it is a pleasure to welcome him before the start of the championship. A new international is joining us, which is confirmation of the attractiveness of Racing. We understood that family values ​​were important to Kevin; he's come to the right place here!"



Danso, who missed the opening day draw at Stade Rennais, could make his debut against Saint Etienne on Saturday.