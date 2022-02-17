Aubameyang, Yaya African greats who played for Barcelona

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: goal.com

Alex Song



Song transferred, at the height of his powers, to Catalonia to join Barcelona from Arsenal.



The box-to-box midfielder was indispensable for Arsene Wenger's Gunners, but it never quite worked out for Song in La Liga, and he subsequently returned to England on loan at West Ham United.



He's currently playing in Djibouti with Arta Sola following spells with Sion and Rubin Kazan, and it's safe to say that his career hasn't lived up to the early promise of his pre-Barca years.



​Emmanuel Amuneke



During his playing career, the former Tanzania coach was a glittering wideman who enjoyed dismal fortune at Barcelona, where injuries completely shattered his career in Catalonia.



The 1994 African Footballer of the Year scored twice in the Nations Cup final that year as Nigeria defeated Zambia, and also clinched honours in Portugal, Egypt and in his homeland.



Yet despite a clutch of honours won with Barca, it’s tempting to beg the question, what might Amuneke have become had injuries not taken their toll?



Seydou Keita



Keita is one of the most decorated African players in history, and he certainly achieved great success in Spain.



He left Barcelona after four years, having won 14 trophies under Pep Guardiola and the Malian midfielder has been praised to the hilt by his former boss, who has long viewed the West African as a key component of his magnificent side.



He last played for El Jaish of Qatar, leaving the club in 2017.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Barcelona's latest arrival, Aubameyang has turned up at the Camp Nou with a record of having scored consistently wherever he's played.



Admittedly, things didn't end up going well at Arsenal, where he was stripped of the captaincy amidst.



Yaya Toure



Toure was an integral part of a Barcelona squad that had begun to revolutionised how football was played throughout the world, winning the Champions League before leaving his teammates to enjoy greater success without him.



The Ivorian was seen as a more defensive player by Pep Guardiola than he became Manchester City, and played in the holding role or in the defence, which was where he won the UCL in 2009.



The four-time African Player of the Year was among the key inspirations behind City's recent rise to dominance, although he left the club under something of a cloud.



Samuel Eto'o



Not only is Eto’o one of Africa's finest frontmen, but one of the world's greatest strikers of all time.



The Indomitable Lion led the line for five years at Barcelona, where he has an impressive collection of titles. In 232 games played for the Catalan giants, he won two Champions League titles, three La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and four other Spanish Cups.



He also made decisive contributions at vital moments, and stands alone as the greatest African player to feature for either Barca or Real Madrid (whom he also represented briefly at the beginning of his career).



