Attram de Visser will compete in Africa if we win FA cup - Godwin Attram

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

Coach of sensational division two side Attram de Visser Soccer Academy has outlined his side's target heading into the MTN FA cup quarterfinal.



The former Ghana international has guided his team to break records as one of the only third-tier club remaining in the last 8 of Ghana's domestic cup competition.



Godwin Attram who is the president of the club says the basic objective of the side is to play top quality football with a clear cut philosophy.



"The philosophy of the Academy is to play football and to win trophies, I have told my players that to be the best they need to beat the best, and the round of 16 was not our target, we are focused into going all out to get the ultimate."



The former Great Olympics attacker maintains his side played against a tough Legon Cities team who came into the game with several experienced players, he stressed that Maxwell Konadu changed Cities system of play which got his side [Attram de Visser] confused in the early stages of the game.



"Legon Cities have good players who can jolly with the ball but they have problems with recovery, they are known to play 3 back, today Maxwell Konadu changed that to 4 back, and that is what we sort to prepared to face.



"I asked my boys to do all defending and all attacking, we made a mistake which led to the opening goal against us, because my boys failed to pick the second ball that fell into the goal area.



"We were ahead of Legon Cities when we go attacking, and even in defending we were ahead of them, we played a 3 back so we can have more men upfront, so the plan was to push because their players went down after scoring their goal".



Godwin Atrram talks about the team's belief and the future prospects of developing a winning mentality: "We have a strong belief in hard work as a team, each member of the technical team and the players know what we are about, they know that the belief is to win. My players have all the praises for the remarkable job they have done so far."



People ask me, Godwin will you go to Africa when you become FA Cup champions and I always say, yes, because the exposure is one of the things my boys need to grow in the game, so we will.



Godwin reserved full praise and gratitude to his father, adviser, sponsor, mentor, founder Mr Pett De Visser.



"My dad always want the boys to win so he calls me before and after games, for motivational quotes, he added.



He ended by saying the entire Attram De Visser Soccer Academy is ready to face any team as we await the next draw of the competition.



