Attamah Laweh's consistency is a boost for Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup play-off match against Nigeria

Sports Features of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Derrick Ayim

Ghanaian international, Joseph Attamah Laweh has been in the form of his life with some impressive consistency for his club Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.



The versatile player who started his career at the local side, Tema Youth is in his second year after signing a three-year deal at Kayerispor FK from Istanbul Basaksehir. The player has since been an integral part of the squad and this season has been no exception.



Laweh has made 23 appearances so far this season and in 15 of those, he was part of the first XI. He has netted one goal and assisted once so far this season. His only goal came from an assist by his country man, Bernard Mensah.



For his versatility, the 28-year-old has been deployed in various positions this season. Despite having played most of the part season as a defensive midfielder, he featured in other games as central defender and as a right-back.



His exploits has helped the team to a 10th place so far this season. Losing only twice in 13 consecutive games so far. The player ranks among one of the best in Turkish league and one of the most consistent Ghanaian defenders abroad.



Joseph Attamah Laweh has made only seven appearances for the Black Stars making his debut in September 2017. At a time when in form and consistent Ghanaian players are needed for the double header against Nigeria, Laweh is indispensable.



Laweh could form a good partnership with either Daniel Amartey or Alexander Djiku at centre-back. He could also be the solution to our lack of options at right-back and provide much needed competition to Andy Yiadom who offers little going forward and often found wanting defensively.



His talent, form and consistency this season is indeed a big boost for the Black Stars in the crucial World Cup game qualifier game against Nigeria. His versatility and sense of commitment is a priceless asset that the Otto Addo-led technical team will certainly won’t want to miss in their squad.