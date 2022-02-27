Attacker Majeed Waris to miss Nice game due to injury

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Due to an injury, RC Strasbourg will be without attacker Majeed Waris for Saturday's encounter against Nice.



,The 30-year-old attacker has been ruled out of the game this afternoon due to a back injury.



Coach Julien Stephan will be missing two players: Dimitri Lienard (suspended) and Eiji Kawashima, the substitute keeper.



Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku will be considered for selection against Nice.



In the ongoing Ligue 1 season, the former FC Porto attacker has made 15 appearances for the club and scored two goals.



The team for the game is listed below:



Salts, Bellaarouch - Guilbert, Fila, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Djiku, Elimbi - Aholou, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, I. Sissoko, Kandil, H. Diarra - Gameiro, Sahi, H. Diallo, Ajorque